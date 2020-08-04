4 Groups of Foreigners Allowed Into Thailand Starting Tuesday

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Thai government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) on Monday has confirmed that from Tuesday onward, four groups of non-Thais will be allowed enter the country.

The four groups are non-Thai nationals with a certificate of permanent residency, including their spouses and children; non-Thai nationals with work permits, including their spouses and children; non-Thai nationals permitted to enter under a special arrangement; and migrant workers whose employers are allowed to bring in workers, said CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

However, the CCSA said that all incoming visitors are required to strictly observe the country’s disease-control measures.

To be allowed to enter Thailand, each must have a certificate of entry issued by a Thai embassy or consular office in their country, a health certificate showing the visitor is free of COVID-19 and a health insurance policy, Taweesin said.

Also, upon arriving, the visitors will be quarantined 14 days at state venues or alternative quarantine locations.

Meanwhile in Thailand, Taweesin said there has not been a new COVID-19 case domestically for 70 days.

“All the new COVID-19 cases were of Thai returnees from overseas,” Taweesin said.

He also expressed concern that should Thailand is too quick to open doors to tourists, then Thailand may experience a rebound of the virus, as new waves are appearing in some places of the world.