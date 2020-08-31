Thai Travelers to Israel Exempted from Virus Quarantine

BANGKOK — Passengers flying from Thailand to Israel will no longer be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival, the Israeli embassy announced Monday.

“Good news: Israel has included Thailand in the list of “green countries”. Therefore, passengers entering from Thailand will be exempted from 14 days of mandatory quarantine,” the embassy posted on their Facebook.

The embassy said the decision was made at midnight, and the list of “green countries,” which currently include 21 countries, will be updated every two weeks.

On Wednesday, 92 Thai agricultural workers also arrived in Israel to resume their work there, the first groups of workers allowed to return to the country for work.

“These Thai workers have skills that are in high demand, and Thailand’s method of dealing with COVID-19 is internationally accepted,” labor minister Suchart Chomklin said Wednesday.

Thailand and Israel have an agreement that allows the recruitment of 25,000 Thai workers for work in Israel’s agricultural sector.

Related stories:

Israel, Thailand Ink Deal to Import 25,000 Farm Workers

‘The People are the Best,’ Israel Amb Talks Thailand, Security, and Dates