Bail Revoked for Reform Protest Leader Arnon

Update: Panupong Jadnok is still also jailed after refusing to file for bail.

BANGKOK — The court on Thursday afternoon ordered a pro-democracy activist to be jailed on the grounds that he violated his bail release condition.

The Criminal Court said Arnon Nampha forfeited his temporary release by continuing to organize and attend anti-government protests, which have been declared as illegal by the government. Arnon, who works as a civil rights lawyer, will now be admitted to a prison.

“I am honored to fight along with everyone,” Arnon wrote in a letter that he posted to social media. “We’ve come far. Keep going forward bravely. My job outside of jail is done. I will wager everything on change.”

“On Sept. 19, please confirm my belief that we’ve come in the right direction. I believe in you all,” he added, referring to the date of a scheduled rally.

Arnon and fellow campaigner Panupong Jadnok were taken to the court earlier today on the allegations that their activism broke the bail release conditions. The pair was arrested in August for organizing protests that sought to topple PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Arnon also called for reforms of the monarchy.

The two were charged with sedition, breaching the Emergency Decree, health measure violations, littering, among other offenses.

Although Panupong’s bail was not revoked by the court, he refused to petition for a release since it would entail conditions that could prevent him from attending the protests.

As a result, Panupong was sent to jail alongside Arnon.

Arnon Nampha’s note on Sept. 3, 2020.

Panupong Jadnok at the Criminal Court on Sept. 3, 2020.

