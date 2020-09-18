Thailand Reports First COVID-19 Fatality in 97 Days

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand, which had only witnessed one local COVID-19 transmission in 100 days reported on Friday the first fatality in 97 days.

A staff from Thailand’s Ministry of Labour, who was found infected with COVID-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia, succumbed to death on Friday afternoon.

The ministry staff was the first fatality in Thailand in 97 days.

The ministry has confirmed that Mat Mamin, 54, who had served as an interpreter in Riyadh and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Bangkok hospital, died on Friday in the hospital.

Mat returned to Thailand on Sept. 2. He was the 59th death from COVID-19 in Thailand.

The last fatality in the country was reported on June 2. The total number of confirmed cases in Thailand increased to 3,497.