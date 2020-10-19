Tak Halts Cross-Border Goods Transport To Stem Coronavirus

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai northwestern province of Tak ordered a temporary halt to all movement of goods across the border with Myanmar from Monday until Oct. 25, in an attempt to stem the possible spread of COVID-19 from Myanmar.

The temporary measure was ordered by Tak governor Pongrat Piromrat.

In the past week, three Myanmar cross-border truck drivers and three members of a family of Myanmar migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

The community has been placed under 24-hour watch by village guards to conduct body temperature checks of everyone entering and exiting the location.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed relevant agencies to stay vigilant of illegal migrant workers sneaking into Thailand.

Cumulative COVID-19 infections in Thailand are currently at 3,686, with 3,481 recoveries and 59 deaths.