Police to Charge Activists Over German Embassy March

BANGKOK — Up to 16 people could be charged for organizing a demonstration to the German Embassy in Bangkok earlier this week, a police source said Wednesday.

The source said the suspects include protesters’ representatives who submitted their petition to German ambassador Georg Schmidt inside the embassy, as well as other activists who gave speeches to the crowd and translated the documents.

Pro-democracy activists Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon and Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa are among those marked for criminal investigation, though it is unclear what charges will be brought against them.

Deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai told the media yesterday the police were gathering evidence to prosecute the embassy protesters.

Maj. Gen. Piya said a number of laws were violated, such as the public assembly act and libel.

Demonstrators marched from Samyan Intersection to the German diplomatic mission on Monday. Their petition urged the German government to investigate whether any Thai individual broke the laws by exercising sovereign power on German soils.

Schmidt the German ambassador reportedly accepted the letter and assured the protesters he will forward it to Berlin.