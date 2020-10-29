Emergency Rule Over COVID-19 Extended Until End of November

By
Xinhua News Agency
-
A photo released by the Thai army dated Oct. 4, 2020, shows U.S. soldiers giving a temperature check to a Thai security officer during a joint military exercise in Louisiana, United States.

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand has extended the emergency rule over the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of November.

The cabinet of ministers, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Wednesday approved the one-month extension proposed by Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), to Nov. 30.

The emergency rule imposed nationwide has been extended for eight consecutive months.

Prayut earlier said that no other laws could provide anti-pandemic, public health safety measures as effectively and promptly as emergency rule.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 3,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 59 deaths and 3,561 recoveries.

