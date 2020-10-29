Emergency Rule Over COVID-19 Extended Until End of November

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand has extended the emergency rule over the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of November.

The cabinet of ministers, headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, on Wednesday approved the one-month extension proposed by Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), to Nov. 30.

The emergency rule imposed nationwide has been extended for eight consecutive months.

Prayut earlier said that no other laws could provide anti-pandemic, public health safety measures as effectively and promptly as emergency rule.

Thailand has so far reported a total of 3,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 59 deaths and 3,561 recoveries.