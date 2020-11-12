Thai Airways Lists Toothpicks, Napkins in 11.11 Sales

BANGKOK — The once-glorious national carrier on Wednesday went onboard with Alibaba’s Single Day sales – the most popular online shopping day of the year – by offering wholesale discounts of its airplane cutlery.

Thai Airways announced the sales through a Facebook page called TG Warehouse Sale, selling everything from its storehouse from branded toothpicks, plastic cups, bowls, espresso cups, cold napkins, tissue paper, and even foil food trays.

The airline, which is going through bankruptcy rehabilitation, said the first lot of items were sold out by Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you for your warm welcome to our sales debut on 11.11,” the page posted at 2pm. “We will quickly process your orders. For those of you who missed the opportunity, please follow our page as we will be back, better than ever.”

Customers were invited to browse through the stock on the Facebook page’s shop, before filling out an order form via Google Forms. They can either wait for their items to be delivered or pick them up at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Thai Airways, which has total liabilities of 332 billion baht, filed a restructuring plan back in May after a loss of passengers following the coronavirus pandemic that grounded its operations worldwide.

Their efforts to make money during business reorganization include a cafe selling in-flight meals, selling dough fritters, bags made from life vests and slide rafts, and even a “holy” flight that flies over 99 sacred landmarks in the country.

The pilgrimage flight on Nov. 30 is fully booked, the airline said.