Chilean Man Says Motosai Attacks Him Unprovoked in Pattaya

By
Khaosod English
-
Left, CCTV footage of a man attacking Salvatore Andres Castromedina. Right, Castromedina talks to police and medical officers on Feb. 25, 2021 in Pattaya.

PATTAYA — Police in the resort town of Pattaya said Thursday they are looking for a man who assaulted a Chilean national and left him with a broken nose.

Salvatore Andres Castromedina, 24, said he asked a man who appeared to be a motorcycle taxi driver for a ride to Soi Buakhao from Walking Street at around 2am Thursday. In a CCTV footage of the incident released by the police, the unidentified man then struck and kicked Castromedina until he was bloodied.

“I said I wanted to go to Soi Buakhao, and he just –” Castromedina said at Pattaya Police Station, imitating sounds of him being assaulted.

The security camera footage shows the man with a reflective jacket slapping and kicking Castromedina in the face multiple times, while taking swigs from a bottle.

Police Lt. Col. Nuttawat Ploenchit of Pattaya Police Station said by phone that investigators were still trying to determine the identity of the assailant.

Castromedina suffered a broken nose from the assault and his white shirt was covered in blood when he came to talk to the police with the help of an interpreter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR