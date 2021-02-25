Chilean Man Says Motosai Attacks Him Unprovoked in Pattaya

PATTAYA — Police in the resort town of Pattaya said Thursday they are looking for a man who assaulted a Chilean national and left him with a broken nose.

Salvatore Andres Castromedina, 24, said he asked a man who appeared to be a motorcycle taxi driver for a ride to Soi Buakhao from Walking Street at around 2am Thursday. In a CCTV footage of the incident released by the police, the unidentified man then struck and kicked Castromedina until he was bloodied.

“I said I wanted to go to Soi Buakhao, and he just –” Castromedina said at Pattaya Police Station, imitating sounds of him being assaulted.

The security camera footage shows the man with a reflective jacket slapping and kicking Castromedina in the face multiple times, while taking swigs from a bottle.

Police Lt. Col. Nuttawat Ploenchit of Pattaya Police Station said by phone that investigators were still trying to determine the identity of the assailant.

Castromedina suffered a broken nose from the assault and his white shirt was covered in blood when he came to talk to the police with the help of an interpreter.