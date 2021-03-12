Prayut ‘Sorry’ for Spraying Reporters With Alcohol

BANGKOK — Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha apologized Friday for spraying reporters with alcohol while being questioned by the press earlier in the week.

At the Royal Thai Police Headquarters Friday, Prayut apologized for spraying reporters with sanitizing alcohol after the Tuesday cabinet meeting.

“Usually I joke around with reporters like this. I won’t do it again and will follow the rules. Sorry, I guess,” he said.

When pressed on the fact that international news outlets picked up on the story, the general changed his tone to a ngon one – a mix of pouty disappointment.

“Well, who was the one who distributed that footage? I was just teasing you. I’ve resolved never to joke around with you again. End of story,” he said angrily.

If you get alcohol into your eyes, you should flush your eyes as soon as possible after contact.

Popular Facebook parenting page “Take Kids With Us” wrote on Friday that Prayut’s behavior is an example of how pooyai in Thai society bully people in less senior positions under the guise of a joke.

“Pooyai” means adults, but it can also refer to influential people or individuals that demand respect from those inferior to their standing.