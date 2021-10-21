Gov’t Rules Hint at More Quarantine After Nov. 1 Reopening

BANGKOK — The upcoming launch of the “quarantine-free” reopening for tourists on Nov. 1 may still require travelers to quarantine at least for a night after all, according to a guideline published by a public health agency.

There are only 10 days to go before the date where fully vaccinated tourists from 10 countries designated as “low risk” would be allowed to enter the country without any quarantine, as announced by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The travelers would need to take a coronavirus test once before arriving in Thailand, and another upon their arrival.

But the government has yet to clarify on many issues related to the supposed reopening, including the list of the 10 countries deemed to be low-risk of infection. So far, Prayut has only named five of them: the US, UK, China, Germany, and Singapore.

The government also has not communicated whether vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children, and where the tourists who arrive at the airport would be staying until the result of their coronavirus test comes back.

A document published by the Disease Control Department suggested that the travelers would still have to book a hotel while they wait for the coronavirus test result. As reported by Thai PBS, the document details the following rules for the Nov. 1 reopening:

1. Foreign visitors must arrive by air and come from a list of “low-risk” countries approved by the Public Health Ministry

2. Have proof of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine

3. Have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of landing in Thailand

4. Have at least US$50,000 in Covid-19 insurance coverage

5. Have proof of a hotel booking

6. Travellers must download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test on arrival or within 24 hours of arrival

7. If the second test is negative, visitors can continue their journey without any further quarantined.

The document fails to mention whether travellers would still need proof of a hotel booking beyond their first night as they wait for the coronavirus test result, and whether this also applies to expats who have homes here.