Citing Omicron, Thailand to Reimpose Quarantine for Tourists

BANGKOK — Overseas travelers to Thailand, whether they are foreigners or Thais, may have to undergo mandatory quarantine again soon in order to stem the global spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Monday.

Anutin told an interview show on Nation TV that he has already informed key officials in the ministry about the possibility of canceling the “Test and Go” program, which currently allows international travelers to forego lengthy quarantine, given that they are fully vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus upon arrival.

He justified the about-turn by citing the threats of the omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading in parts of the world.

“The situation about omicron is getting more severe,” Anutin said. “Thailand already detected 63 cases of omicron infections, and 20 more to be confirmed.”

The country will likely soon go back to reintroducing state-run quarantine for all arrivals from overseas, Anutin said, though he did not mention when.

“We have to quickly impose new measures to escalate our readiness,” the minister said.

This is a developing story and may be updated without notice.