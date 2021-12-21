BANGKOK — PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday afternoon said Thailand will no longer accept any further applications from international travelers for quarantine exemption until further notice, starting today.

Prayut said he gave the order to suspend the “Test and Go” program during a meeting with the government’s coronavirus response center. Accordingly, the Thailand Pass system, which is required by travelers to forego quarantine provided that they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival, will stop accepting new applications.

This is breaking news.