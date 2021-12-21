Prayut Boasts Thailand’s Public Health System Recognitions

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday evening thanks medical professionals and the public for being able to sail through the current COVID-19 pandemic. Prayut cited a recent ranking by John Hopkins Center for Health and Security which ranked Thailand at Number 5 out of 195 nations in its Global Health Security Index and the first in Asia.

“In 2019 we were ranked at Number 6 in the world. This demonstrates Thailand’s ability in handling the COVID-19 situation and in lowering the number of those infected as well as the reopening of the country so we climbed up by another place,” Prayut posted on Facebook, adding that with 100 shots of vaccines administered, the goal in to win against coronavirus and strike a balance policy in handling the pandemic vis a vis the economy.

On Tuesday morning, the Center for COVID-19 Situation revealed that 32 people have died over the past 24 hours and 2,476 became infected. The number of those discharged was 3,649 and for the first time since the height of COVID-19 delta variant outbreak peaked, the number of infected people being cared for dropped below 40,000 marks with 38,892 are still being treated. Over 2.1 millions have been infected since the outbreak began.

The arrival of omicron variant, with 64 infections including one locally-transmitted case as of Monday, led Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday to say that the government is reconsidering the reimposition of the state quarantine system for all who arrived from abroad.