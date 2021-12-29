Thailand Welcomes 250,000 Travelers in December, Gov’t Says

BANGKOK — More than 251,000 people travelled into Thailand in the month of December as of Tuesday, with 831 of them testing positive with COVID-19, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Admistration.

Germans topped the list of foreigners entering the kingdom this month with 21,674 arrivals, followed by 17,157 from the United Kingdom and 13,708 from Russia. Americans came at number four with 9,895 followed by 9,868 from Singapore. At number six is Swedish with 8,972 followed by France with 8,844 then 7,745 from the United Arab Emirates and 6,181 from South Korea. At number 10 is Australia with 5,757 arriving in Thailand in December.

The number is small compared to the pre-pandemic years. For instance, in the closing days of December 2019 tourists arrival average 140,000 per day alone, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

It’s a marked improvement from the arrivals of just 6,556 foreign tourists in the entire month of December 2020, however.