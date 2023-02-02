Possession of E-cigarette in Thailand Is Illegal and Could Be Imprisoned

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board warns on February 2, 2023 mere possession of e-cigarettes without smoking could lead to a fine of four times the value of the item and an imprisonment term of up to five years.

The board says owner will be regarded as assisting the sale of e-cigarette which is illegal [but widespread and readily available] in Thailand.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Chief of legal office of the National Police warns foreign tourists and Thais that possession of e-cigarette is illegal and subject to a maximum fine of 500,000 baht and prison term of up to five years. Trairong said police has the duty to enforce the law until it’s amended.