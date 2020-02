TOKYO (Kyodo) — A 112-year-old Japanese who has been recognized as the world’s oldest living man cited “laughter” Wednesday as the secret to his longevity.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907, pumped his fist as he was handed a certificate by a Guinness World Records official at the nursing home in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, where he resides. He is in good health, according to the facility.

Continue reading the story here.