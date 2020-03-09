Wuhan Closes 14 Makeshift Hospitals as Recovery Quickens

WUHAN (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in central China’s Hubei Province, on Monday suspended another temporary hospital as the number of COVID-19 patients continued to drop in the city.

The temporary hospital of Jianghan, which was converted from the existing international exhibition center of Wuhan, closed at 3 p.m., bringing the number of closed temporary hospitals to 14.

To treat patients with mild symptoms and isolate the source of infection, Wuhan converted public venues such as exhibition centers and gymnasiums into 16 temporary hospitals.

Some 12,000 patients were treated in these temporary hospitals, according to the city’s COVID-19 control headquarters.

The other two temporary hospitals remaining in operation are expected to close Tuesday, the headquarters said.

A view of a closed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)