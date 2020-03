SHIZUOKA (Kyodo) — A local assemblyman in central Japan apologized Monday for price gouging during the coronavirus crisis after it was revealed he made 8.9 million yen ($87,000) by selling face masks via online auctions.

Hiroyuki Morota, a 53-year-old independent member of the Shizuoka prefectural assembly, admitted auctioning packets of 2,000 masks online from Feb. 4 at vastly inflated prices.

