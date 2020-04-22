IOC Sparks Anger Saying Japan Will Bear Extra Olympic Costs

TOKYO (Kyodo) — The International Olympic Committee said Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe committed Japan to absorb its share of the additional costs for the postponed Tokyo Olympics but later retracted the remark at the request of the local organizing committee.

The Tokyo Games organizing committee rebutted the assertion after it was released on the IOC’s website and said it asked the Olympic governing body to remove the comment on Tuesday amid a backlash in Japan.

