Tokyo Gov. Asks Residents to Grocery Shop Only Every 3 Days

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Thursday requested residents limit the frequency of grocery shopping to every three days as part of steps to prevent supermarkets becoming too crowded amid the coronavirus epidemic.

While crowds in busy downtown areas have fallen after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s declaration of a state of emergency and government stay-at-home requests, concerns have been raised about an increase in the number of people in suburban shopping centers and supermarkets.

