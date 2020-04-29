Flight Reservations for Japan’s Golden Week Nosedive

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Reservations for domestic and international flights for Japan’s Golden Week holidays through early May have plunged amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, transport ministry data compiling booking figures from major airlines showed Tuesday.

During the eight-day holiday period from Wednesday to May 6, the data show 192,250 domestic flight bookings as of Tuesday, down 92.9 percent from a year earlier, and only 12,674 reservations for international flights, down 97.7 percent.

Continue reading the story here.