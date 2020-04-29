CANBERRA (Xinhua) — Australia’s Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge on Tuesday urged Australians to support people of Asian heritage who have been subjected to racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alan Tudge issued a strong statement defending Australia’s Asian community.

Asian-Australians have said that they have been targeted by an onslaught of racially-charged abuse both online and in person since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

“Australians are proud to welcome people from all backgrounds and we give everyone a fair go, regardless of where they are from,” Tudge said.

“The despicable actions of a few should never be allowed to overshadow this fundamental truth.”

“Let me also be clear that this government has no tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We will not stand for violence, threats or intimidation against anyone, regardless of their background.”

“Violence and assault is violence and assault. These are criminal offences and there are federal and state laws in place with significant penalties, including fines and jail time…”

“I hope the cowards involved in all these incidents are brought to justice,” the minister said.

Tudge’s statement comes as Australia continues to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

There were only 11 new cases of the virus confirmed across the country between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total to 6,731.

The death toll has risen to 84 after a seventh resident of the Anglicare New March House aged care facility in western Sydney passed away overnight.