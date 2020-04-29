Coronavirus 5,000-Baht Monthly Relief Extended to Farmers

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand is handing out 5,000 baht (about 153 U.S. dollars) in monthly relief grant to a maximum of 10 million farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat confirmed on Tuesday.

The Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved the 5,000-baht relief grant to be provided for a maximum of 10 million farmers for three consecutive months under the government’s 150 billion baht (about 4.61 billion U.S. dollar) fund earmarked for the affected farmers nationwide, according to Narumon.

Those farmers, entitled to the relief grant from May until July, need to have been registered with either the Department of Agricultural Extension or the Department of Livestock Development or the Department of Fisheries, she said.

Meanwhile, another 16 million Thais, also affected by the pandemic, are being given the same amount of money as a relief grant from April until June.