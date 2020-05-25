China Accuses Trump of Spreading Hateful ‘Political Virus’

By
Kyodo News
-
Kyodo file photo.

BEIJING (Kyodo) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Sunday that the United States is spreading a “political virus” vilifying China at a time when the two nations should cooperate to tackle COVID-19, accusing Washington of trying to trigger a “new Cold War.”

“Unfortunately, in addition to the raging of the new coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the United States. Every opportunity, this political virus is used to attack and discredit China,” Wang said.

