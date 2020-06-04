Japan Officials Call for Revealing Cyberbullies’ Phone Numbers

TOKYO (Kyodo) — A government panel agreed Thursday that victims of cyberbullying should have the right to ask website and social media operators as well as internet service providers to disclose names and phone numbers of those who made defamatory posts.

But while the communications ministry panel also called for discussing how to ease conditions for the release of information leading to the identification of anonymous users posting defamatory comments, some members expressed concern that doing so could infringe on their freedom of expression.

