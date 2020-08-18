Japan Emperor Cancels Summer Retreat to Prevent Crowds

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Emperor Naruhito and his family have canceled their planned summer retreat to areas outside of Tokyo to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

As many people could congregate by the roadside to get a glimpse of the emperor, Empress Masako and their only daughter Princess Aiko as they travel, the imperial family abandoned their routine trip to villas located in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture and Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture, the agency said.

