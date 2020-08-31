Sapporo, Osaka Extend Support Money Coverage to LGBT Couples

SAPPORO (Kyodo) — Sapporo and Osaka have made lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender couples in officially recognized partnerships eligible to receive support money if they are victims of crime, marking a rare move among municipalities in Japan, officials of the two cities said recently.

A support system for crime victims and their families was introduced in Osaka in April and in Sapporo this month. As same-sex marriage is not recognized in Japan, most people in LGBT partnerships find themselves ineligible to receive social security benefits.

