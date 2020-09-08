Tokyo Games Should Be Held ‘at Any Cost’: Olympic Minister

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto said Tuesday she believes the postponed Tokyo Games should be held next year “at any cost” in consideration of the preparations being made by athletes and others involved with the tournament.

“All the people involved with the games are working together to prepare, and the athletes are also making considerable efforts toward next year under the circumstances they’ve been handed,” Hashimoto said during a press conference.

