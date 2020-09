TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Tokyo metropolitan government is set to lower its coronavirus alert by one notch from the highest of four levels as the number of infections has been on a downward trend in recent days, officials said Thursday.

The policy is in line with the conclusion of a panel of medical experts, with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike scheduled to explain the downgrade at a press conference later in the day, they said.

