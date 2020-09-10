Trump Knew Virus Was Deadly, But Downplayed in Public: Tape

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — U.S. President Donald Trump had been aware in early February of how deadly and contagious the novel coronavirus was, but played down the threat in public, audio recordings of interviews for a new book obtained by U.S. media showed Wednesday.

The revelations could be a blow to Trump ahead of the November presidential election as he already faces criticism for his handling of the pandemic, which has cost the lives of around 190,000 people in the United States and triggered a sharp economic downturn.

