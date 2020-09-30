Japan, U.S. Astronauts ‘Ready To Fly’ in Oct. 31 SpaceX Mission

By
Kyodo News
-
(From R) JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker are seated in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft during a training session. (Photo courtesy of SpaceX / Kyodo)

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) — Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and his American peers on Tuesday expressed their readiness and excitement to fly aboard a spacecraft developed by U.S. aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, currently scheduled for liftoff on Oct. 31.

“We are ready to fly,” Noguchi told a joint press conference with the crew ahead of what would be the second manned mission for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, while pointing out the diversity of the team members with various experiences and backgrounds as their strength.

Continue reading the story here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR