KOBE (Kyodo) — A Japanese theme park on Thursday took the wraps off what it calls the world’s first “life-sized” statue of Godzilla to be installed permanently.

The replica of the fictional monster, which is supposed to be 120 meters long, was shown at the Nijigen no Mori park on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture as if half its body is buried underground. The actual structure at the park is about 55 meters long.

