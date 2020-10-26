In Japan, ‘Healing Robots’ Help Ease COVID-19 Isolation

NAGOYA (Kyodo) —While many people have learned to stay in touch with loved ones, friends, and colleagues through videoconferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reduction of face-to-face interaction has boosted a market for robots providing substitutes for physical human contact.

“Healing robots,” such as the cuddly humanoid Lovot developed by Groove X Inc., Sony Corp.’s Aibo robotic dog, and Qoobo, a furry cushion with a tail that moves in reaction to strokes developed by Yukai Engineering Inc., are seeing sharp sales rises, the companies say.

