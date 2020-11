TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan’s land minister said Tuesday he posted, then deleted, a tweet criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in last week’s election.

“A sitting president making accusations of election fraud and insisting he will ‘never give up.’ Am I the only one seeing this and thinking, what kind of dictatorship is this? Where has our role model for democracy gone?,” Kazuyoshi Akaba wrote.

