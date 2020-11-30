Japan, China Welcome Restart of Business Travel in Pandemic

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan and China welcomed the restart Monday of reciprocal business travel, with expectations the easing of border controls and compulsory 14-day quarantine requirements will expedite the post-coronavirus recoveries of the world’s second- and third-largest economies.

“It comes under difficult circumstances, but I expect the (resumption of travel) will contribute to promoting human exchanges,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a message read at an online forum attended by former and current government officials and corporate executives from the two countries.

