TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan began administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, starting with hospital staff in Tokyo before expanding the rollout nationwide as the clock ticks down to the Summer Olympics.

The country has been slow to launch inoculations against the coronavirus, starting its program later than at least 70 other countries as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s public support dwindles amid criticism of a sluggish pandemic response.

Continue reading the story here.