Call Electric Motorbike Taxis With New Ride-Hailing App

BANGKOK — A new ride-hailing app will allow you to zip through Bangkok’s streets on eco-friendly motosai, or motorcycle taxis.

As of publication time, 1,000 riders on their electric motorbikes are already registered with the evRiderz application, though only Thonburi, Chom Thong, and Klong San districts are covered in service areas for now.

A ride from BTS Pho Nimit to Somdech Phra Pinklao Hospital, for example, costs 65 baht.

According to a press release, motorbike taxi drivers, or win, who ride for the evRiderz app can purchase a cheaper electric bike with the company and charge their batteries for free.

The app is hoping to expand to other regions in Bangkok throughout 2021, with a goal to cover most of Bangkok by the second half of the year.