Air Force Drones to Monitor Borders for Illegal Crossings

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Royal Thai Armed Forces on Monday said more drones will be flown over natural borders between Thailand and Myanmar to detect illegal entries in the lead up to the New Year festive season.

Air force drones will be used on aerial patrols along the border with Myanmar, especially over natural crossings, to detect illegal border crossers and prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Maj-Gen Chakrapong Chanpengpen of the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Security Emergency Situation Operations Center.

He said other than drones, other measures also included installation of more surveillance cameras and barriers such as barbed wire fences to limit the number of entry points.

Near the border, combined teams of police, military and defence volunteers are posted to conduct searches of vehicles, he said.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Monday reported that a total of 38 COVID-19 infections, linked to Thai returnees from Myanmar’s Thachilek township, have been reported so far in seven provinces, with Chiang Rai having the most at 26.

At least five of the infected have sneaked into Thai soil to flout quarantine rules.