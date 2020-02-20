BANGKOK — A pro-democracy activist on Thursday said he was notified by the police that they had closed the investigation into his bloody assault close to his home in 2019.

According to the police letter posted online by Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat, investigators cited insufficient evidence as the reason for closing the case, as they could not ID the perpetrators who struck him with batons on June 28, 2019, from security cameras.

The letter also said the police would reopen the case in the future if there is additional evidence.

“When will they catch them? Are the perpetrators well connected?” Sirawith asked in his online post.

Sirawith was beaten by four masked men as he was leaving his home in western Bangkok and later sent to hospital for his severe facial injuries.

His attack followed a string of other assaults on anti-junta critics, leading the opposition to believe they were organized to terrorize the enemies of the regime – an accusation denied by the government.

Related stories:

Activist’s Car Torched, Another Physically Attacked

Fears of Future Assaults Force Activists to Seek Police Protection

‘Watch Yourself,’ House Speaker Warns MP Who Urged Justice for Ja New