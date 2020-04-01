BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday told the media after the Cabinet meeting that he may extend the state of emergency decree for another month or two should Thailand’s COVID-19 situation does not ease.

“The government is constantly reviewing the situation,” said Prayut, “Looking at the present situation, the government is unlikely to lift the state of emergency soon.”

Prayut announced the state of emergency, which took effect from March 26 and goes on until April 30.

The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 1,651 and and one more fatality, with total of 10, with Bangkok leading with 796 cases.

At the Government House on Tuesday, Prayut said that some rules under the emergency decree can be relaxed if the situation gets better.

However, state agencies are empowered to tighten some rules in areas that show no improvement, Prayut said.

Prayut warned that if most people still fail to follow the guidelines of the government, then he will suspend all public transportation systems.

Bangkok’s adjacent province of Nonthaburi has imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective on Tuesday, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Nonthaburi Province reported two confirmed patients on Tuesday, bringing the total number in the province to 63, including one death two days ago, 48 of which are hospitalized.

Also, Thailand’s Phuket International Airport will be shut from April 10 to April 30 after Phuket Province sealed its entry points by land and sea amid the COVID-19 outbreak.