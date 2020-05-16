Thailand Delists China, 3 Others From Disease Countries

BANGKOK — The government on Friday night removed four countries and territories from a list of countries with a high degree of the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement takes off mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea from the Disease Infected Zones of the Coronavirus Disease 2019, citing the improvement of the pandemic situations in those areas.

The move came just a day after the Embassy of the Republic of Korea urged the Thai government to consider delisting South Korea from the pandemic list, saying the outbreak is now under control.

The new arrangement did not necessarily mean travels between Thailand and those countries and territories are now possible; bans on international commercial flights issued by the Thai aviation authority remain in place as of Saturday.