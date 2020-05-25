Chitpas Files Libel for Linking Her to Protest Picture

BANGKOK — A leader of the movement that brought down an elected government back in 2014 on Monday filed a complaint against those who accused her of vandalizing the police HQ sign during one of the protests.

Chitpas “Tant” Kridakon, who is now a Democrat MP and a member of the House Committee on police affairs, said some netizens kept misidentifying her as the woman defacing the sign in a viral photo for the past six years.

“I come to protect my rights,” Chitpas said. “I have been wrongly accused over the past six years. I wasn’t there on that day, so please stop because our country is suffering from the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone must join hands during this situation.”

Chitpas, the eldest daughter of the Singha brewery tycoon, was part of a protest movement led by former Democrat executive Suthep Thaugsuban from 2013 to 2014, which sought to remove Yingluck Shinawatra’s government and implement a set of reforms before a new election.

Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng said any plea for forgiveness will be rejected. The complaint was filed against a person who posted the photo, and the police will expand the inquiry into those who comment or share the post, he said.

Her legal action came shortly after the Democrat Party threatened to sue anyone who accuses its former leader, Abhisit Vejjajiva, of illegally ordering a military crackdown on Redshirt protesters that left about 90 people dead in 2010.

The party stands firm that the crackdown was legal and Abhisit was cleared of any accusations by the court.

