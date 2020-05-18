2010 Violence: Dem Threatens to Sue Abhisit Detractors

BANGKOK — The Democrat Party on Sunday said it will take legal action against anyone who accuses its former leader of illegitimately ordering a military crackdown on Redshirt protesters that left about 90 people dead 10 years ago.

Party spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng said accusing former PM and Democrat chairman Abhisit Vejjajiva of misconduct during the 2010 crackdown risks falling under libel laws because Abhisit has not been convicted by any court.

“Such allegations should have ended already,” Ramet said. “It has already been disproved by the justice system. It is inappropriate to use it as a discourse to sow confusion among the public.”

Ramet warned anyone who seeks to use the incident to defame Abhisit should stop or face legal consequences. He mentioned a libel lawsuit filed against prominent Redshirt leader Jatuporn Prompan as an example.

For accusing Abhisit of “killing people” during a crackdown on a separate Redshirt protest in 2009, Jatuporn was convicted in 2015 of libel and sent to jail for a year.

“The Supreme Court has sentenced Jatuporn to prison over his defamation against Abhisit by accusing him of being a murderer,” Ramet said. “Therefore, anyone who attempts to use such fabrication against Abhisit should be prepared to be prosecuted.”

Although the Department of Special Investigation did seek charges of murder against Abhisit and his deputy Suthep Thaugsuban after the 2010 crackdown, the court dismissed cases against the pair in 2017.

The Supreme Court ruled it has no jurisdiction to handle the case.

Related stories:

Democrat Party Insists 2010 Crackdown was Legal

Supreme Court Turns Down Murder Case Against Abhisit, Suthep

Supreme Court Jails Redshirt Leader for Defaming Former PM