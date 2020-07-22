Students To Defy University’s Ban on Anti-Gov’t Gatherings

MAHA SARAKHAM — An anti-government rally at a university in the northeast will proceed as planned despite administrators’ push to stop them, organizers said Wednesday.

Mahasarakham University initially said on Tuesday that any rallies held inside the campus must abide by the laws and refrain from anti-monarchy rhetoric. The university later revised its policy on the same and banned all gatherings within the school grounds, citing coronavirus concerns.

“The activities must not have deceptive intent or hidden agenda seeking to defy the Constitution, the laws, or overthrow the constitutional monarchy,” the original statement said.

But The MSU Democracy Front said their rally against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will push forward regardless of the ban, moving the start of the protest up from 5pm to 3 pm.

The organizers also threatened to escalate the rally into a call on the university rector to resign.

The gathering at Mahasarakham University follows the Saturday protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, where protesters demanded that the government call for new elections and a redrafting of a new Constitution.

The protest has since spread nationwide to other provinces throughout the week.