Students to Hold Three-Finger Salute for Record-Breaking 12 Hrs

BANGKOK — A pair of students are attempting to set a record of holding a three-finger salute for 12 hours Monday.

From 8am until 8pm, high school and first-year university students will hold a three-finger salute at Democracy Monument as part of the ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Students named “Sainam” and “Ploy” are currently at the symbolic protest, and plan to take a 10-minute break every hour. They also occasionally sing the National Anthem.

The stunt is likely a reference to the anti-government protests that broke out in many schools across the country, in which students raised the salute while the National Anthem was played.

Related stories:

2 More Activists Arrested For Leading Anti-Gov’t Protests

Rajini Students, Alumni Defy Ban on Political Expression