Activists to Reveal Targets for Their Sept. 19 Protest

BANGKOK — A pro-democracy activist said he will formally announce the issues to be discussed at the upcoming rally by Wednesday afternoon.

The protest is scheduled to take place at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus on Sept. 19, though its organizers have yet to reveal what topics would be taken up at the protest – a hint of secrecy not seen in previous anti-government protests.

Co-leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak said he will speak about the matter at the campus at 3pm.

Parit had said his group will go ahead with the protest even if the university administration tries to block it.