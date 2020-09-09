PM Eyes Another Long Holiday To Spur Domestic Tourism

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that he is looking to provide another long holiday in an effort to encourage domestic leisure trips and money spending.

Prayut confirmed that the four-day holiday last weekend had seen a surge in cash flows due to increased domestic consumption, specifically by the Thais throughout the country.

Given a long holiday, which may last for three or four days in a row, the people are likely to go on tours and spend money at varied tourist destinations in the provinces, thus stimulating the otherwise sluggish local businesses, he said.

For that reason, the government is yet to schedule the next long holiday later this year, according to the prime minister.

The “We Travel Together” domestic tour campaign has been launched for which the government is currently providing partial grants for eligible recipients’ expenses at hotels, restaurants, spa parlors and other tourism-related venues.