Thailand Announces Gripen Purchase to Replace Aging F-16 Fleet by 2028

BANGKOK — Thailand announced plans to procure Swedish-made Gripen E/F fighter jets in a $595 million deal aimed at replacing its aging F-16 aircraft fleet, which has been in service for over 37 years and faces decommissioning between 2028-2035.

Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pattanakul, Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, led senior air force officials in presenting preparations for the procurement of 4 Gripen E/F aircraft as Phase 1 replacements, with a total budget of 19.5 billion baht ($595 million) out of a planned fleet of 12 aircraft. The announcement was made on June 4.

The press conference included participation from key Swedish officials: Mr. Joakim Wallin, Head of Export FMV; Mr. Lars Tossman, Head of Business Area Aeronautics at Saab; Mr. Mark Gooding OBE, British Ambassador to Thailand; and Mrs. Anna Hammargren, Swedish Ambassador to Thailand.

Gripen E/F is a Cost-Effective Aircraft

The Air Force Commander confirmed that the Gripen E/F has proven to be a cost-effective aircraft, expressing confidence that the Royal Thai Air Force manages public funds with transparency and maximum efficiency. The RTAF plans to sign the contract with the Swedish government by August 2025, with pilot and technician training scheduled to begin immediately to ensure personnel readiness once the aircraft enter service.

“We affirm that the project implementation aligns with our strategic vision to enhance RTAF strength and efficiency, while managing public funds transparently, ensuring value for money, and maintaining verifiable monitoring at all stages,” the Air Force Commander stated.

Thai-Sweden 17-Year Defense Partnership

Swedish Ambassador Anna Hammargren noted the historical significance of the partnership, referencing the first Gripen C/D agreement signed in February 2008, which provided Thailand with world-class air force capabilities and established a foundation for ongoing collaboration in industrial development and educational exchange.

“The Gripen E/F arrangement and Saab’s new offset program will continue building on this solid foundation. I am proud that my country will contribute to reinforced security independence for Thailand with the Gripen. This partnership extends far beyond air force capability development and will bring wide benefits to Thailand and its people for decades to come,” she said.

F-16 Replacement Program

Air Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee, RTAF Spokesperson, explained that the press conference aimed to present progress and guiding principles of the new fighter aircraft procurement, promoting public understanding while highlighting transparency, value for money, fair competition, and compliance with government policy prioritizing national interests.

The primary objective is to replace aging F-16 aircraft that have served for over 37 years and are scheduled for decommissioning between 2028-2035. Without action, this would impact national defense readiness.

The Gripen E/F features advanced capabilities including AESA Radar, Electronic Warfare systems, and Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, designed to meet next-generation combat requirements.

30-Year Technology Lifespan

The deal includes defense offsets worth over 100 billion baht, representing 154.6% of the project value, encompassing Tactical Data Link (Link-T) technology transfer, personnel development, domestic defense industry advancement, and educational and research cooperation with Sweden.

Following the announcement, Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee added that the selected technology is expected to remain viable for 30 years, noting that aerial warfare will increasingly emphasize high-efficiency operations. The selection process focused on aircraft with superior performance capabilities that exceed current inventory standards.

