Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Rise with Nationalism

BANGKOK — Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia remain high as nationalist movements in both countries intensify following a brief border skirmish that left one Cambodian soldier dead, threatening the personal friendship between the ruling Shinawatra and Hun families.

The incident occurred in the Chong Bok area bordering Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province, which Cambodia identifies as a Cambodian army position in Techo Morokot Village, Morokot Commune, Choam Khsan District, Preah Vihear Province.

Conflicting Accounts of Border Clash

Cambodia maintains that Thai forces fired first, while the Thai military, despite expressing regret over the loss of life, insists that Cambodian forces initiated the shooting, prompting Thai troops to return fire in accordance with international law.

Following a May 29 meeting between military leaders from both countries, where both sides pledged to resolve disputes peacefully, the situation appeared to improve. However, the political complexity surrounding the close personal relationship between the two countries’ leaders has provided ammunition for nationalist groups to attack both Thailand’s Shinawatra family and Cambodia’s Hun family.

PM Faces Direct Questions

Social media has been flooded with messages supporting military forces and sharing images of combat preparations, alongside extensive military exercises conducted by both sides along land and sea borders.

During a June 4 press conference at Government House, reporters directly questioned Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra about criticism that she appeared too soft due to personal relationships between the two families.

“Even though our two families are friends, it doesn’t mean we would allow the country to lose its interests,” the female PM responded. “If friends have a disagreement one day, we try to understand each other. But if a friend asks for your house, no friend would just give it away.”

When asked about the apparent disconnect between the positions of Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet versus the actual situation, Paetongtarn emphasized Thailand’s commitment to peaceful approaches: “If we choose violence in response to violence, will that create peace? If we can choose peaceful methods, and we still can choose them now, we will.”

Border Intrusion Claims

When a reporter claimed that Cambodian troops had crossed 200 meters into Thai territory, violating agreements, the PM immediately responded, “Have you actually been down to see the real area?” She smiled when the reporter admitted the Defense Ministry delegation hadn’t taken them to the ground.

This exchange between the reporter and PM sparked opposition party members to attack Paetongtarn for lacking maturity, while nationalist groups and anti-Shinawatra factions launched widespread criticism on social media.

ICJ Referral Threat

Beyond facing negative public sentiment, the Thai government is under additional pressure from Cambodia’s new statement refusing to negotiate territorial disputes through the Joint Commission on Demarcation of Land Boundary (JBC) scheduled for June 14, 2025, in Phnom Penh, instead threatening referral to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

“Cambodia will continue to engage through existing bilateral frameworks and will host the next meeting of the Joint Commission on JBC on 14 June 2025 in Phnom Penh. However, given the referral to the ICJ, the four aforementioned areas — Moin Bel, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabel Temple — to the International Court of Justice will not be included on the agenda of the upcoming JBC session,” the statement read.

Thailand’s Response

Prime Minister Paetongtarn convened with policy advisors, including the Defense and Foreign Ministers, before issuing a second statement regarding Cambodia’s intention to refer the territorial dispute to the ICJ. Thailand reiterated that it has not accepted ICJ jurisdiction over various disputes since 1960 and emphasized that current issues should be resolved only within the affected areas without expanding the scope.

“The most important issue at hand is that both sides must focus solely on addressing and resolving the said incident, and avoid expanding it further as it will add unnecessary complexity,” the statement concluded

Defense Ministers Meet for De-escalation

Meanwhile, on June 5, Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, along with General Natthapol Nakpanich, Deputy Minister of Defence, General Thongchai Rodloy, Army Chief of Staff, and their delegation, met with General Tea Seiha, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, General Eth Sarath, Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Joint Chief of Staff, and and their delegation in Phnom Penh.

Both countries agreed to proceed according to the existing cooperation mechanisms to achieve concrete conclusions and to adjust forces in the area to reflect the 2024 deployment. They also emphasized the importance of using bilateral mechanisms as the primary tool for driving cooperation and resolving issues together, aiming to sustainably strengthen the good relations between both nations.

